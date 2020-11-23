Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $80,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,189,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,025,000 after acquiring an additional 638,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $69.62 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

