Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $63,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after buying an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $133,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,834 shares of company stock valued at $44,362,287. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

