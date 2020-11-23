Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 67,570 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38. The company has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

