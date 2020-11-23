Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 393,868 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,868 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.31% of American Campus Communities worth $62,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

