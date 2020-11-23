Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Tops $44.45 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $44.45 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

