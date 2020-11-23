The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.11% of The Western Union worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

WU stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

