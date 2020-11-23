The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.32. 137,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The firm has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

