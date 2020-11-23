The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Shares of TD opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

