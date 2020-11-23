The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $73.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.
NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.