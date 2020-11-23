The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Loop Capital

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

