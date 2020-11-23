The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $21,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

