The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

