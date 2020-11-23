The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $8,572,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 430,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock valued at $51,606,008 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

