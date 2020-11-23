The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 60,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

