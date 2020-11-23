The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,289. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

