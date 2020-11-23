The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.28.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

