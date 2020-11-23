The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on KR. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.39.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

