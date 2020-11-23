The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KCG initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.40.

Black Knight stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

