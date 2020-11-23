The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €124.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.73 ($112.62).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €76.50 ($90.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.45. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

