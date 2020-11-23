The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.45 ($35.82).

ETR:DUE opened at €27.80 ($32.71) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 52.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.63.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

