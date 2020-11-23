The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Position Increased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 158,497 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,008. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

