The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,465 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 565.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 165,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 140,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 6,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

