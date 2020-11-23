The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

CG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

