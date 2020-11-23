Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.