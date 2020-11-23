Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday. Santander upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.