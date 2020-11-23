Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,035.0 days.

Shares of TELNF opened at $16.73 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.