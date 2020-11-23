Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,035.0 days.
Shares of TELNF opened at $16.73 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
