Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,774,000. Anaplan comprises about 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. 70,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,696,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,585,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.