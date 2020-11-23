Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zynga worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 201.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 231,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,549,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $91,724.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.