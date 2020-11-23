Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $517.77. 52,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.