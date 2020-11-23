Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 52,000.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

ZM stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $431.73. 220,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

