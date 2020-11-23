Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of TechTarget worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TechTarget by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 75,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $3,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,906 over the last three months. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

