Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. 45,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

