Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $50.46. 625,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,813,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

