Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $54,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,887,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock worth $196,307,088 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

NYSE:PINS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 324,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939,419. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

