Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $174,857,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $84,433,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 64.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

