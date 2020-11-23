Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,013.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 468,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,699. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

