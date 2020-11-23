Telemark Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries makes up 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Patrick Industries worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PATK traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.59. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

