Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CarGurus worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,097.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,708,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,288 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.80. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

