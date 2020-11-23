Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up 2.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novanta by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $116.02. 468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,065. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.