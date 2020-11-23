Telemark Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises approximately 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Trimble worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Trimble by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $58.50. 4,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,380. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,506 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

