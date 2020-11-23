Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 562,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,828,422. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

