Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,408,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 235,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.