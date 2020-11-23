Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 156,176 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 176,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 82,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. KCG cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

