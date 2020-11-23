Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

