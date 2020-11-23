Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $15.06 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

