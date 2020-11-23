TD Securities Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $23.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

IMO opened at $17.24 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

