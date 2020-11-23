Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. MKM Partners currently has $156.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.14.

NYSE:TGT opened at $172.31 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $174.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

