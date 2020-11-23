T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $138.52. 7,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

