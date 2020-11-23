Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $126,891,644.46 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
