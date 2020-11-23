Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $126,891,644.46 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

