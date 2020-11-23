Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.39. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

